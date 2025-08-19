New Details: Woman dragged into woods by 7ft gator during Collier County hike

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office has released new information regarding the details that left one with multiple injuries following an alligator bite.

On Sunday, August 17th at 9:40 a.m, a deputy responded to a call for an injured person at Bird Rockery Swamp Trail.

According to a report, a woman was walking on the trails with two other people.

The report says she walked onto a "watery portion" of the trail and didn't notice a seven foot alligator on the ground of a narrowing path.

Woman bitten by alligator in Collier County was hiking through the water, FWC says

The alligator lurched forward in an "aggressive offensive", and clamped down on the victim's left leg - trapping her in place.

The report says the woman tried to escape the alligator's grip, but could not escape.

A witness grabbed the victim, as the alligator tried to drag her even more.

With the help of others nearby, she was freed.

The victim suffered injuries to her leg and arm.

She was airlifted to Gulf Coast Medical Center for treatment.

