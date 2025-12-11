Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nearly 1800-acres prescribed burn scheduled for Thursday in Picayune Strand

The Florida Forest Service will carry out a 1,792-acre prescribed fire today, December 11, 2025, in the Picayune Strand State Forest.
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Forest Service will carry out a 1,792-acre prescribed fire today, December 11, 2025, in the Picayune Strand State Forest.

The burn area is located east of Naples and just south of I-75. Drivers and nearby residents are urged to use caution, as smoke and fire activity may be visible throughout the day.

Prescribed fires are planned burns used to support healthy forest conditions. This operation is intended to boost South Florida slash pine growth, protect cypress trees, and improve food sources for wildlife. It will also reduce thick

