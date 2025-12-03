Naples woman charged with animal cruelty after dog dies from severe neglect

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 69-year-old Naples woman is facing a felony charge after Collier County deputies said her 11-year-old Pomeranian mix died from severe neglect that investigators said could have been prevented with basic care.

Yvonne Pepper was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

The investigation began after Collier County Animal Control officers were notified by a local veterinarian who reported concerns about Gremlin's condition. The dog was unable to walk or stand on his own and had recently stopped eating, the vet said.

According to the veterinarian, Gremlin was suffering from multiple serious medical issues that could have been prevented with routine grooming and dental care. Those issues included rotted teeth, overgrown nails, severe fur matting, ulcers in both eyes and on the bottom of all four paws, pressure sores on both elbows along with a skin infection, and matted fur under his jaw line with an open infected wound.

Due to the prolonged infection, Gremlin ultimately developed sepsis, the vet said. He later experienced a cardiac event while receiving care and died.

On Tuesday, detectives contacted Pepper at her home, which was littered with dog feces on the floors and smelled strongly of urine, deputies said. They also observed a large collection of dog fur against a wall.

The sheriff's office said Pepper acknowledged she had been overwhelmed with personal responsibilities and had not sought the necessary care for Gremlin, who was in obvious decline.

