Naples woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash

NAPLES, Fla. — Thursday, Florida Highway Patrol arrested a Naples woman in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead.

The incident happened on December 9. The suspect, 30-year-old Giselle Guzman, was driving north on 41st Street SW with the bicyclist ahead of her.

FHP said the front of the car collided with the rear of the bicycle. The victim then became separated from the bicycle and was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver fled the scene.

Later, troopers located a 2021 Toyota Camry, which they believed to be the vehicle involved in the incident.

Guzman was arrested on December 22 and booked into the Collier County Jail for Leaving the Scene with Death. She has since been released on bail.