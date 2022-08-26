Naples new QB looks to make a big impact in 2022

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — He's been waiting patiently for this opportunity.

"I've just been waiting my turn and waiting my turn," said Jack Melton. "I'm just ready to show what I can do."

As for the first time this year, he'll be the field general of the offense.

"Rise and shine baby, you know," said Melton. "Like, here it is."

It might be Junior quarterback Jack Melton's first time in the starting role.

But he's no stranger to this Eagles offense.

"I played a little last year," said Melton. "When we'd be up, I'd go in. But I got a little taste of it at Gulf Coast. Going out and starting was a great feeling. I'm excited for the season."

And Melton has some pretty big shoes to fill.

Now taking over for former starting quarterback Stanley Bryant.

But in that time, Stan made sure to share some of that wisdom with the future leader of the team.

"Stan guided me really well," said Melton. "He was always talking to me. Always helping me out with little stuff. I still call him and he helps me out. Now that it's all up to me, I'm super excited and can't wait."

With the Eagles now officially taking flight on the beginning of their year, Melton just hopes to make a name for himself and possibly chase after that first state title since 2007.

"The only thing I want is a state championship," said Melton. "Every day since the summer, coach has told us that that's our goal and that's what we're going to do. We're going to go all the way."