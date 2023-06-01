Naples man found guilty of aggravated assault

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Naples man has been found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a one-day trial in Naples.

On November 26, 2021, Torrey Gary was working for a moving company and was helping pack up tenants at a residence in Collier County.

According to the state's attorney the owner of the property was called to the residence because Gary slapped a family member's car.

Once the owner returned home Gary and the owner started to have an argument.

According to the States Attorney Gary then pulled out a box cutter razor blade and said: "he was going to cut them, and slice them with the blade."

Authorities say the victims were able to get to safety and the defendant got in his work van and fled.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and arrested Gary after locating him at a nearby gas station.

