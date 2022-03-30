Naples man doorbell cam catches a panther dart across his patio

NAPLES, Fla. — A panther was caught on a Naples resident's Nest doorbell footage early Tuesday morning.

According to the homeowner, Mark Costa, he was getting ready for bed at 1:30 AM when he received a notification from his Nest Doorbell account of a panther running past his patio.

He said he ran to the door after seeing the panther and hoped that it would come closer.

Costa said that he is in Golden Gate Estates near the Florida Panther Wildlife, about a mile away from the Picayune State Forest which looked to him like the direction to where the panther was heading