Naples man dies in crash on Golden Gate Boulevard

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Naples man is dead after a crash on Golden Gate Boulevard on Sunday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 33-year-old man was traveling east in a sports utility vehicle around 7:30 p.m. near Everglades Boulevard.

Investigators say another SUV driven by a 31-year-old woman with a child as her passenger was driving in front of the man. They say he rear-ended her and traveled off the roadway and overturned.

He was thrown from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

FHP is investigating the crash.