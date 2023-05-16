Naples man arrested on felony battery charges

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Naples Police Officers (NPD) have arrested a man after they responded to a report of battery in the Oyster Bay neighborhood.

NPD said when they arrived, they discovered Pedro Suarez, had fled the scene in his gray Ford Mustang.

Suarez is a convicted Felon who served a 10-year prison sentence for Lewd and Lascivious Battery on a minor.

He also has numerous other convictions for Simple Battery according to the Collier Clerk of Courts.

Several hours later, NPD officers located Suarez driving his Mustang.

Officers followed Suarez and alerted Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

The suspect, knowing he was being followed, turned into the parking lot of the Naples Jail Center and surrendered to NPD and CCSO units.

Suarez was charged with two counts of felony battery.