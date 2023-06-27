Watch Now
Naples man arrested for child pornography and bestiality

Posted at 9:06 AM, Jun 27, 2023
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Naples man is charged with multiple felony sex crimes as a result of a Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) investigation.

CCSO says Ryan Collins is charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of video voyeurism of a child, and two counts of sexual activities involving animals.

According to CCSO detectives, the investigation began with a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

On Monday CCSO executed a search warrant at Collins’ residence and discovered evidence to support criminal charges.

CCSO says the child pornography depicted children ages 6 to 16 engaged in sexual activity. Detectives also discovered a video that was filmed by Collins depicting two children who were privately exposing their bodies; and two digital files that depicted acts of bestiality.

Collins was transported to the Collier County jail.

