Naples man arrested, charged with indecent exposure and property damage

NAPLES, Fla. — Deputies arrested Marc Dorillas for indecent exposure and property damage after three victims reported him to the police on Monday.

Early Monday morning, Dorillas’s neighbor said Dorillas trespassed onto the neighbor’s property by breaking through the fence and hitting trash cans.

While arguing with his neighbors, Dorillas pulled his pants down and made obscene gestures and touched his genitals.

Dorillas then walked into a roadway, where a woman said that Dorillas stopped in front of her car, exposed himself and yelled inappropriate phrases toward her. The same witness said she saw him trying to open other people’s car doors.

After looking at home security footage, Dorillas was seen kicking another neighbor’s car, causing about $2,000 of damage.

Dorillas was arrested and charged with criminal mischief over $1,000, criminal mischief under $1,000 and indecent exposure.