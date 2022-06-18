More charges possible for man accused of battery of teen at theater

NAPLES, Fla. — UPDATE (6/20): Naples Police Department confirms more charges could be possible for the man accused of attacking a 15-year-old outside a movie theater.

"[The Department] is investigating Carl Pukin in connection with a separate and unrelated incident June 13 at Baker Park," the Collier County Sheriff's Office said Monday in a Facebook post.

"An arrest warrant request was submitted by the Naples Police Department to the Office of the State Attorney for review. A decision on that arrest warrant is expected soon.

Collier County Sheriff's Office | Facebook

Our original reporting continues below:

Deputies arrested 41-year-old Carl Pukin for battery against a 15-year-old boy at the Towne Center 6 theater.

Back on June 10, on the way out of the theater, Pukin grabbed the boy by the throat and pushed him to the ground.

According to the police report, the man accused the boy of bumping into his young child in the theater. The man yelled at the boy, threatening him until bystanders separated the two.

The theater's security cameras captured the incident.

Deputies followed up with the investigation five days later and got statements from the woman that Pukin was with at the theater, witnesses of the event and Pukin’s ex-wife.

The victim and witnesses were able to pick Putin out of a lineup as the person who grabbed the victim.

Deputies determined this was cause to charge Pukin with battery.