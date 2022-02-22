Man facing felony charges for animal cruelty

NAPLES, Fla. — A man is facing felony charges after an investigation concluded that he was severely beating his dogs.

David Grant Harper, 29, located at 3210 18th Avenue Southeast in Golden Gate Estates is facing an animal cruelty charge.

“We cannot allow innocent animals to be abused in Collier County. I am thankful that this dog is now in a safe environment and receiving care so that he can heal.” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk.

There was a court hearing was on February 22, 2022; Harper’s bond was set at $7,500 and he was ordered to surrender any animals.

The Collier County Sheriff Office was contacted by two people on February 15 and they reported they heard Harper beating his pit bull mix in the bathroom of his house. The two said they could hear banging and the sound of the dog yelping for over an hour.

Once Deputies arrived, Harper denied beating his dog and that he was only disciplining the dog.

According to Deputies, the dog was shivering and urinating when he saw Harper.

Detectives found blood smears of an animal around the bathroom.

The dog was taken away from the home and a forensic examination was conducted.

The exam showed old bruises through the dog’s body including the scrotum, abdomen and thighs.

The veteran concluded that the dog had suffered “intentional acts of blunt force trauma consistent with unnecessary repeated suffering and cruelty”.

During the investigation, detectives reported that they came across a video of Harper repeatedly punching the dog’s body and muzzle and whipping him with a leash.

The dog is now reported to be in a safe location and the Collier County Sheriff Office will file the paperwork to seize the dog legally.