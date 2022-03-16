Man charged after 'unprovoked attack' through car window

NAPLES, Fla. — A man was arrested by Collier County deputies early Wednesday morning after reports of an unprovoked attack.

42-year-old Diego Gaston Dominguez is charged with burglary with battery, resisting arrest, and indecent exposure as a result of the incident.

Deputies say the female victim was attacked while parked in her car at 1460 Golden Gate Parkway around 12:15 a.m.

The victim managed to drive away as she was being attacked through the vehicle’s window. The victim was able to avoid serious physical injury.

“I want to commend our deputies for their quick response to take this subject into custody and arrest him,” said Sheriff Kevin Rambosk.

