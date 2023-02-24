Man arrested for remodeling Naples resident's home without a license

NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office arrested a man yesterday for remodeling a home damaged by Hurricane Ian without a license.

Matthew Henry Parish of Naples was arrested and charged with impersonating a contractor during a state of emergency.

Detectives learned that Parish had been remodeling a Naples home despite not being licensed by the state. The homeowner had already agreed to a contract and paid Parish more than $20,000 for painting, insulation, electrical and other work.

When a Collier County code inspector visited the residence on February 6, new drywall was installed, and plumbing and electrical work was ongoing.

The investigation revealed that Parish was paying subcontractors to perform the work.

He was taken into custody by CCSO Wednesday.