COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman charged with murdering her boyfriend in Naples more than a decade ago will remain in jail without bond until her trial, a judge ruled Wednesday.

WATCH: Fox 4's Eric Lovelace was the only reporter in the courtroom:

Judge denies bond for woman charged in 2012 Naples stabbing death

Julie Krinsky appeared in Collier County court facing charges in the 2012 stabbing death of Joseph Godcharles at his apartment in the Key Royal Villas complex in Naples. The case remained cold for more than 10 years until DNA evidence linked Krinsky to the murder last month - leading to her arrest.

During Wednesday's bond hearing, three witnesses testified about the crime scene and evidence. Jessica Gerster took photos of the crime scene, and she described gruesome details about Godcharles' body - saying he was stabbed multiple times with an 8-inch blade.

"Did you eventually take that knife out of his body? I did. And did you measure it? Yes, the blade was eight inches long," Gerster said.

Gerster testified that Krinsky's DNA, and only hers, was found in multiple places on Godcharles' body.

"In fact, was she, other than Joseph Godcharles, himself, the only person whose DNA was present on his body that day? Correct," Gerster said.

Case lead William Still testified that Krinsky and Godcharles were in an "on and off" relationship for 10 years before his death, but the relationship had ended shortly before the murder.

"Yes ma'am, a matter of fact, that happened immediately on his return from Key West the weekend before his death," Still said.

Krinsky's defense team pointed to inconsistencies in Godcharles' son's story after the crime and argued that Krinsky had no prior violent offenses. They requested a $50,000 bond, citing her strong community presence and moral character.

"Show her to be in person with a strong moral character, a strong work ethic," the defense argued.

Prosecutors opposed any bond, arguing the violent nature of the crime warranted keeping Krinsky in jail. If bond were to be granted, they requested it be set at $1 million.

"This was a violent, very violent attack," state prosecutors said.

The judge ultimately sided with the state, denying Krinsky bond. She will remain in Collier County jail until her trial.

