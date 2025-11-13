Immokalee ICE raid; principal tells staff students could be struggling

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — FOX 4 has obtained an email sent to staff at Immokalee High School on Wednesday, November 12th regarding an ICE raid.

You can read the letter below from Principal Daniel Boddison:

Good morning. This morning we have been made aware that ICE is doing a major raid in Immokalee. They are stationed at every major intersection and pulling over every bus, van, and trucks. Many students at our school are now getting calls that their mom or dad has been detained. This is going to be a hard time for our school community so please look out for any student struggling and send them down to guidance. As a family we need to pull together and support our kids at this time. Thank you!

On Wednesday, neighbors in the area told FOX 4 that agents detained farmworkers on a bus in Immokalee.

You can watch that story below: