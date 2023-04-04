Naples fugitive found in Tennessee after three-week manhunt

After a three-week manhunt, Roy McGrath, ex-Chief of Staff to former Governor Larry Hogan, has been found near Knoxville, Tennesse according to the FBI.

The FBI sent this statement to WMAR-2 News, one of our sister stations out of Baltimore :

“The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting which occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023. During the arrest the subject, Roy McGrath, sustained injury and was transported to the hospital. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division."

This comes after McGrath failed to appear in court on the first day of his federal fraud trial and he's been on the run since March 13. As a result, a judge issued a warrant for his arrest, prompting a nationwide manhunt.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office conducted a welfare check at McGrath's home in Naples, Florida, but he wasn't there, according to McGrath's attorney Joseph Murtha.

In a statement to WMAR-2 News, Murtha said McGrath's wife "has expressed concern about her husband's safety."

The FBI initially put up a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. U.S. Marshals increased that number to $20,000.

He was also indicted at the federal and state level back in October of 2021 for allegedly stealing more than a quarter-million dollars in state money and spending it on personal expenses.