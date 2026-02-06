Florida Senate passes Haven Act to protect domestic violence victims in dating relationships

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate passed SB 296, called "Helping Abuse Victims Escape Now (HAVEN) Act." The legislation is designed to protect victims of domestic violence in dating relationships during what experts said is the most dangerous time — when they're trying to escape their abusers.

The bill was sponsored by Florida State Senate Minority Leader Lori Berman. She said this targets a critical gap in current protections for domestic violence victims by creating a discreet hotline for them to reach out for help.

"They don't have the freedom to speak or even the freedom of movement in their own home," said Linda Oberhaus, the CEO of The Shelter for Abused Women & Children.

Even when victims do call for help, that period remains highly unstable and dangerous.

"They'd have their own personalized phone number that they can call if there is actually a true emergency," Berman said.

The hotline would be designed so police can be notified without the abuser's knowledge.

"If your perpetrator grabs your phone, you have that phone number listed as your friend, your aunt," Berman said.

State Senator Lori Berman also sponsored SB 298, another bill to protect victims of domestic violence in dating relationships.

One of the most dangerous times for a victim is just after they've separated from their abuser. The second bill would allow people to enter a program that protects their address, which they cannot currently do.

"You can ask for your public records to be made private so that nobody can access them," Berman said.

For the victims Oberhaus works with, this protection could save lives.

"75% of domestic violence homicides occur after the victim has left," Oberhaus said.

Whether through a hotline or public record protection, victims, either married or dating, can move forward without constantly watching their back.

"This legislation really says to victims they matter," Berman said.

