Florida Health suggests steps to avoid mosquito-borne illness

NAPLES, Fla. — Southwest Florida’s first tropical system of the hurricane season has come and gone - but it left behind a lot of mugginess and humidity. With that kind of climate comes mosquitoes.

Florida Health issued a statement reminding residents of Collier County of measures they can take to steer clear of any mosquito-borne illness.

The first step is draining any standing water. This includes from garbage cans, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots or any other containers.

Residents can protect their cars and/or boats by putting tarps over them - as long as the tarps don’t collect water.

The second step is covering up - with clothing and mosquito repellent. Mosquito netting can also be used to protect babies younger than two months old.

The Department of Health also suggests residents cover their doors and windows with screens in order to keep the mosquitoes out of homes.

Symptoms of mosquito-borne illnesses could include headache, fever, fatigue, dizziness, weakness and/or confusion.

For more information on mosquito-borne illnesses, visit Florida Health’s website.