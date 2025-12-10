Florida Forest Service plans 818-acre prescribed burn in Picayune Strand

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Forest Service will conduct an 818-acre prescribed fire today within Picayune Strand State Forest, east of Naples and south of I-75.

Crews and equipment will be on-site for the duration of the operation. Nearby residents and drivers are urged to use caution.

Prescribed burns help maintain healthy forests. This operation supports slash pine regeneration, protects cypress trees, improves wildlife forage, and reduces dense underbrush—including saw palmetto and gallberry—to lower future wildfire risk.

