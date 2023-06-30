FHP arrests one for stolen catalytic converters and drugs

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers make an arrest for stolen catalytic converters and drug charges.

It happened Thursday along Alligator Alley in Collier County.

According to FHP, at approximately 3:30 pm, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Equinox for speeding.

Once stopped, the driver, identified as Osmel Lazaro Machado Blanco attempted to flee on foot, by running onto the eastbound Interstate 75 travel lanes.

Troopers apprehended Machado Blanco, continued the traffic stop, and discovered two stolen catalytic converters on the rear passenger floorboard, burglary tools (power drill), crystal methamphetamine, and a glass pipe.

Troopers arrested Machado Blanco and now he faces the following charges.

