Faith leaders and families protest conditions at Alligator Alcatraz detention facility

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Faith leaders and family members of detainees lined the streets outside of Alligator Alcatraz Sunday afternoon to protest what they claim are poor conditions inside the facility.

Sonia Bichara's fiancée is currently detained inside Alligator Alcatraz. She claims her fiancée is being held in horrible conditions.

A federal judge has ordered a halt to new construction at Alligator Alcatraz. Despite this ruling, protesters still gathered Sunday afternoon to share their stories, hoping for change and demanding answers about the conditions inside.

Click here to see Fox 4 Communtiy Correspondnet Victoria Quevedo speak with Bichara about her fiancée.

Bichara said her fiancée, Rafael Collado, has been detained for one month and three days. After a phone call from him on Sunday, she learned he is being transferred to another facility in Texas.

According to Bichara, the conditions inside are depressing. Collado claims water is filling the tents, detainees receive cold food, limited water, and only have 5-minute meal times.

"Support everyone who is inside there... the strength that my fiancée needs, a lot of others need it too. They don't have a voice. I'm my fiancée's voice during this time and I will help him as much as I can," Bichara said.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management and other state officials have adamantly said the claims about the conditions and lack of access to attorneys are false.

Faith leaders say they will continue to hold vigils outside of the facility every Sunday.

