Documented gang members arrested for possessing large amounts of fentanyl and other drugs

NAPLES, Fla. — 19-year-old Malique Jacquez Jean-Louis and 22-year-old Nicholas Joshua Reid were arrested after deputies found them with fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and a loaded handgun.

Deputies first responded to a Circle K on Airport-Pulling Road when people reported that two suspects were trying to sell drugs to customers inside the store.

The two suspects left the store in a white BMW, and failed to stop before entering the roadway - so deputies conducted a traffic stop.

According to Collier County Sheriff’s Office, there was a strong smell of marijuana coming from inside the car.

While searching the vehicle, deputies found a loaded handgun with a round in the chamber, more than 30 rounds of live ammunition, multiple bags of fentanyl, multiple bags of cocaine, multiple bags of marijuana and a metal scale with cocaine residue.

Malique Jacquez Jean-Louis is charged with carrying a concealed firearm, possession of an altered firearm, possession of fentanyl, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Nicholas Joshua Reid is charged with possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl and possession of marijuana over 20 grams.

Both suspects are documented gang members, according to Collier County Sheriff's Office.