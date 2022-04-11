Deputies find guns, meth, baby gator in truck

NAPLES, Fla. — Loaded handguns, loaded syringes, and a baby alligator were found among a man's possessions during a traffic stop in Golden Gate Estates early Monday morning.

Collier County deputies say they stopped the driver of a GMC Sierra pickup around 12:30 a.m. near 12th St. SE and Golden Gate Blvd.

Deputies made contact with 31-year-old Michael Marolla, a passenger in the pickup. Deputies found two weapons in the pickup; one in the glove box and the other under Marolla's seat.

Further searches by the deputies uncovered multiple loaded syringes which were later confirmed to contain methamphetamine.

Marolla was charged with two counts of carrying a concealed firearm and a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

A plastic tub that deputies found in the truck bed contained a live baby alligator. Fish and Wildlife officials were notified about the animal for further investigation.

