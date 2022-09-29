Curfew in effect for Naples and Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Naples and Collier County will be in place from 6 p.m. tonight (9/29) to 6 a.m. tomorrow (9/30).

Collier County says "The purpose of the curfew is to protect the safety of the citizens of Collier County and their property as they begin the process of recovering from the effects of Hurricane Ian."

The curfew however, does not apply to emergency responders, employees at health care facilities, critical staff for businesses that provide essential services or those seeking medical assistance.

Violation of the curfew is a second-degree misdemeanor.