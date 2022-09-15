Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

Crime scene units at home in Ibis Cove neighborhood of Naples

Screen Shot 2022-09-15 at 6.44.20 AM.png
WFTX
Screen Shot 2022-09-15 at 6.44.20 AM.png
Posted at 6:49 AM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 06:59:14-04

NAPLES, Fla. — A large police presence was confirmed early Thursday morning at a gated community near the Arrowhead Golf Club.

Our reporters saw law enforcement vehicles go through the gates near Ibis Cove Circle shortly before 6 a.m., where another group of first responders had already been stationed.

Crime scene tape surrounds one property on the street; crime scene units and other vehicles line the road.

We are working to confirm the circumstances leading up to the law enforcement presence. Look for live updates throughout the morning on Fox 4 Morning News via the livestream player below:

Fox 4 Morning News at 6 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month