Crime scene units at home in Ibis Cove neighborhood of Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — A large police presence was confirmed early Thursday morning at a gated community near the Arrowhead Golf Club.

Our reporters saw law enforcement vehicles go through the gates near Ibis Cove Circle shortly before 6 a.m., where another group of first responders had already been stationed.

Crime scene tape surrounds one property on the street; crime scene units and other vehicles line the road.

We are working to confirm the circumstances leading up to the law enforcement presence. Look for live updates throughout the morning on Fox 4 Morning News via the livestream player below: