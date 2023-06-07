Collier Police begin homicide investigation after remains found in woods are identified

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The human remains found in a wooded area of Collier County last year have been identified, and police are now asking for the public's help in a homicide case.

On March 30, 2022, two men discovered skeletal remains in the woods around a canal behind the 5300 block of Myrtle Lane. Detectives believe the remains had been there for several months before being found.

Using a DNA match, the Collier County Sheriff's Office has now identified the remains as those of Sean M. Morgan, born September 7, 1974.

Collier County Sheriff's Office Sean Morgan

An autopsy by the Collier County Medical Examiner’s Office and a forensic anthropological examination by Florida Gulf Coast University determined the manner of death to be homicide.

Family members said Morgan had been homeless and living in half-way houses since moving to Florida in 2012. He had a learning disability and battled substance abuse.

Relatives had not been in contact with Morgan since September of 2021, which they said was unusual. They requested a wellness check after Hurricane Ian, but Morgan was never located.

Morgan was known to frequent the East Naples-Bayshore Drive area in Collier County and the Fort Myers Beach area in Lee County.

No arrest has been made and detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding Morgan’s killer. Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at 239-252-9300. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1.800.780.TIPS (8477).