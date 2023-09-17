Collier man charged with second-degree murder

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 24-year-old man in Collier County is being charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says this is in connection with a double shooting stemming from a domestic incident that left one woman dead and another woman seriously injured.

CCSO says Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Little League Road shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to CCSO when deputies arrived they found two women inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

They say the passenger was deceased and the driver was badly injured and taken to the hospital.

CCSO says the driver told deputies that Michael Anthony Maldonado had shot them both.

The driver told deputies they were driving on Little League Road when Maldonado showed up and intentionally struck their vehicle with his vehicle causing them to crash.

The report says Maldonado then pointed a firearm and shot into the victims’ vehicle numerous times before driving away.

CCSO says deputies located Maldonado and his vehicle a short time later.