COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County officials are reminding residents that a water infrastructure facility at Big Corkscrew Island Regional Park is off-limits to the public after reporting trespassing incidents.

Collier County warns against trespassing at water facility near Big Corkscrew Island Regional Park

The county's water director issued a memo stating they are aware some people have been entering the facility despite multiple "no trespassing" signs, fencing and barbed wire protecting the site.

The facility, which features a large water dome visible to park visitors, is separated from the popular walking area of Big Corkscrew Island Regional Park only by a fence line.

Residents frequently use the park for daily walks.

"Every day, it literally is everyday," one couple said.

Fox 4.

According to the memo, cameras are installed on site and have captured images of both children and adults trespassing on the property. However, neighbors I spoke with said they haven't witnessed any trespassing activity.

"No, not at all," one couple said when asked if they had seen people entering the restricted area.

Fox 4.

The county states the facility is protected under Homeland Security requirements, and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection mandates the area remain secure at all times.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office confirmed no formal trespassing reports have been filed regarding the facility.

County officials have not yet responded to requests for additional information about the trespassing incidents.