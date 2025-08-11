Collier County schools expand with new facilities, autism charter school as student population grows

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County School District is implementing significant changes this school year, including opening new schools and launching the county's first charter school for students with autism.

The district has experienced substantial growth, adding nearly 100,000 students over the past five years. In response, two new elementary schools are being established to accommodate the expanding student population.

Senior Reporter Emily Young speaks with Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli about the exciting changes this year:

Bear Creek Elementary, a state-of-the-art facility designed for about 1,000 students, is opening its doors for the first time this school year.

A second school, Ava Maria Elementary, is scheduled to open in September 2026 and will serve approximately 900 students.

"We did have to offload a lot of Laurel Elementary and Corkscrew Elementary, but we told parents if you want to keep your children in the school in which they were, Laurel Oak or Corkscrew, they can stay. They just had to request school choice – and they have to provide their own transportation," said Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli, Collier County Superintendent.

Another major addition to the district is the Autism Collier Charter School, which is sharing space with BridgePrep Academy. The new charter school serves about 90 students and represents a significant advancement in specialized education for the county.

"This is an entire school where everyone will get together and the school play will be with the students and it's all about them. It's a great place for parents to connect, for students to connect. A great place to get some interaction with kids their own age," Ricciardelli said.

Beyond new facilities, the district is also focusing on reducing screen time in classrooms. While cell phone restrictions have already been implemented, the superintendent plans to limit computer usage as well.

"The best thing we can do, we have amazing teachers in Collier County. Put them in front of the kids, let them interact with the kids and let the kids interact with each other, they shouldn't be on screens all the time," Ricciardelli said.

These changes aim to enhance the educational experience for Collier County students, though their effectiveness will become apparent as the school year progresses.

