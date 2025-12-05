Collier County School Board to vote on attendance area changes at next meeting

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — New elementary school attendance zones could be approved by Collier County's School Board next week, potentially affecting students currently attending Estates Elementary.

WATCH: Fox 4's Eric Lovelace breaks down the changes:

According to the district, it listed 9 schools that would be impacted:



Ave Maria Elementary

Corkscrew Middle (no students impacted)

(no students impacted) Estates Elementary

Immokalee High (no students impacted)

(no students impacted) Immokalee Middle (no students impacted)

(no students impacted) Naples Park Elementary (no students impacted)

(no students impacted) Palmetto Ridge High (no students impacted)

(no students impacted) Pelican Marsh Elementary (no students impacted)

(no students impacted) Pinecrest Elementary (no students impacted)

But only students from Estates Elementary would actually be impacted.

The proposed boundary changes, released November 17, would redirect some students to the new Ave Maria Elementary School, which opens in August 2026. Under the new map, a line would be drawn down Oil Well Grade Road to Oil Well Road, with all students living east of this line attending Ave Maria Elementary instead of Estates Elementary.

The change comes as welcome news to some Ave Maria residents who have struggled with limited school options for their children.

John Martinez, an Ave Maria neighbor, said his family was forced to home-school their son due to long commutes and lack of suitable programs nearby.

"My son is on the spectrum, and because of his disability and speech delay, we were kind of forced into a school that had the program but if we could have more options that would be great," Martinez said.

Changes are also made on the west side of the district for Naples Park Elementary and Pelican Marsh Elementary, but no students will be impacted there either. The school district says it made those changes in anticipation of future growth.

According to the District's website, they will continue to offer parental choice options, allowing families to request enrollment at a school outside of their assigned geographic attendance zone.

Students already attending a school through an approved parental choice application may remain at that school through the terminal grade level, which would be 5th or 8th grade, and will not be affected by boundary changes.

The School Board will vote on these attendance zone changes Wednesday, December 10th. If approved, the new boundaries would take effect in August 2026 when Ave Maria Elementary opens its doors.

