Collier County man arrested for offering a young child for sexual acts

A 27-year-old Collier County man was arrested Friday (5/5/23) after an investigation revealed he offered a young child for sex over a dating app, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

CCSO Detectives said Jeremy Kenneth Mannerberg offered the prepubescent victim for sexual acts to a user on the MeetMe app. He also sent lewd images of the victim to the MeetMe user via another platform.

The investigation began after CCSO received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. CCSO detectives determined the criminal activity was occurring at Mannerberg’s residence.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Mannerberg’s residence on April 21. The victim was located inside the residence. During the search warrant, detectives learned Mannerberg took some of the photos of the victim that he sent and he had recently set up a MeetMe account.

Mannerberg was subsequently taken into custody and charged with computer pornography. It is unclear whether the victim was physically harmed. Detectives are continuing their investigation.