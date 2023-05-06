Collier County man arrested for offering a child in exchange for sex

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested a man for offering a child in exchange for sex over a dating app.

Detectives said Jeremy Kenneth Mannerberg offered the child for sexual acts to a user on the MeetMe app.

CCSO

CCSO said Mannerberg also sent nude images of the victim to the MeetMe user on another platform.

CCSO says it is unclear whether the victim was physically harmed.

The investigation began after CCSO received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children saying there was criminal activity occurring at Mannerberg's residence.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Mannerberg’s residence and found the child located inside.

Detectives said the interior of the home matched the interior shown in the images of the victim that were sent to the MeetMe user.

CCSO said Mannerberg was taken into custody and charged with computer pornography.

Detectives are continuing their investigation.