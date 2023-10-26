COLLIER COUNTY | Man arrested for molestation of minors after 14 years

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Naples Police Department (NPD) has arrested a man for Lewd and Lascivious molestation of minors for 14 years.

The Naples Police Detectives received a report of lewd and lascivious molestation of minors, occurring between 2001 and 2015.

The victims, who are related to the suspect, reported numerous acts of molestation performed on them by John T. Meyer Senior.

The victims say the acts were performed on them when they were between the ages of 3 to 12 years old.

The investigation, spanning several months, concluded in the approval of an arrest warrant charging John T. Meyer Sr. with two counts of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation

Meyer was placed under arrest and taken to the Collier County Jail.