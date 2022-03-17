Watch
Chase ends with suspect running into forest

Posted at 8:54 AM, Mar 17, 2022
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers and deputies are searching for the subject of a Thursday morning pursuit which found the suspect running into a forested area.

Around 7 a.m., Collier County deputies were chasing a vehicle along I-75. Officials say the chase ended along mile marker 96, near the Picayune Strand Forest.

Investigators say the driver ran into the wooded area and as of yet has not been accounted for.

Florida Highway Patrol assisted in the chase. Collier County maintains jurisdiction over the case.

