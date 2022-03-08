CCSO: State Road 29 closed at intersection with Wilderness Trail

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — State Road 29 is closed at the intersection of Wilderness Trail, South of Oil Well Park due to a brush fire that left heavy smoke according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.
Because of the low visibility from the smoke, drivers should use caution and take an alternate route if possible.
SR 29 is closed at the intersection with Wilderness Trail, south of Oil Well Park, due to heavy smoke and low visibility from a brush fire. Use caution. Find an alt route. pic.twitter.com/otYnGr224G— CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) March 8, 2022