Watch
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

CCSO: State Road 29 closed at intersection with Wilderness Trail

FNWUas3VIAEc9GS.png
CCSO
FNWUas3VIAEc9GS.png
Posted at 2:44 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 14:48:09-05

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — State Road 29 is closed at the intersection of Wilderness Trail, South of Oil Well Park due to a brush fire that left heavy smoke according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Because of the low visibility from the smoke, drivers should use caution and take an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4