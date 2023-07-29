CCSO: Man attacks women due to road rage

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 58-year-old man is in the Collier County jail after deputies say he attacked a young woman during a road rage encounter earlier this month.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says Michael Dean Thomas is charged with burglary and battery in connection to a July 5 incident at the intersection of Rattlesnake Hammock Road and Greenwood Circle.

CCSO said around 2:30 p.m. the victim was driving south on County Barn Road behind a white Lexus sedan.

The Lexus moved into the turn lane for Charlemagne Boulevard.

The victim passed the Lexus and the Lexus pulled out behind her and followed her.

According to CCSO, the victim pulled onto Greenwood Circle, and the Lexus sped around and cut her off.

CCSO says the driver got out of the Lexus and began shouting obscenities at the victim.

He reached through the victim’s open window and ripped her sunglasses from her face and then threw them at her.

CCSO says Thomas opened her door, pulled her from the vehicle by her hair, and threw her onto the ground where he began to hit her as she tried to defend herself.

A witness intervened and the suspect drove away in the Lexus.

CCSO says the victim had fresh abrasions on her arms and legs but declined to be evaluated by paramedics.

According to CCSO, both the victim and witness identified Thomas, from a photo lineup as the person who carried out the attack.

Today Thomas turned himself in at the jail where he was taken into custody on the felony charge.