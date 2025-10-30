Cambier Park's children's playground closed until further notice

NAPLES, Fla. — The City of Naples has permanently closed the children's playground at Cambier Park until further notice.

According to a press release, the city says the playground has exceeded its "useful life".

The city has made repairs to the playground but says "further investment may no longer be considered fiscally responsible or aligned with current safety standards".

City council will further discuss the decision and any updates on November 5, 2025.

This comes just weeks after Naples Police worked with the Department of Homeland Security to assess and improve security at Cambier Park after identifying potential vulnerabilities in its design.

The city has conducted surveys, forums and hearings regarding the community's desires for the new playground.

