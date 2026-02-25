Brush fire burning in north Collier County scorches 90 acres

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A wildfire burning in the woods of north Collier County has scorched 90 acres and as of 6:04pm is 95% contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The fire is burning near Plateau Road and Broken Back Road.

The Forest Service said no buildings are at risk at this time. Units from across Southwest Florida are responding to the blaze, including helicopters. Bulldozers are also being used to block the fire's path.

Jesse Lavender, a mitigation specialist with the Florida Forest Service, said crews are working to fully encircle the fire before moving in with water.

"They're putting lines around the fire, so it does not spread. And that takes a little time It's heavy equipment It's the woods, so it takes a little time to get a full circle around the fire so that we can contain it and put water on it," Lavender said.

The Forest Service is asking people to stay clear of the area while firefighting efforts continue.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.