Big Corkscrew Island Regional Park closed due to power outage

Collier County Government
Posted at 3:40 PM, May 17, 2023
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday afternoon that the Big Corkscrew Island Regional Park is closed until further notice.

According to a post on Twitter, the park was affected by a Florida Power & Light power outage.

As of 3:37 p.m., FPL reported three outages in the Naples area.

