Big Corkscrew Island Regional Park closed due to power outage

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday afternoon that the Big Corkscrew Island Regional Park is closed until further notice.
According to a post on Twitter, the park was affected by a Florida Power & Light power outage.
As of 3:37 p.m., FPL reported three outages in the Naples area.
#CollierCounty Parks & Recreation Division announces that Big Corkscrew Island Regional Park located at 810 39th Avenue N. E., Naples, FL is closed until further notice due to a Florida Power & Light power outage.— Collier County Government (@CollierGov) May 17, 2023
For more information, please call (239) 252-4000. pic.twitter.com/e6fPULF88K