Appeals court blocks judge’s order to dismantle ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

(CNN) — A federal appeals court has blocked a judge’s order requiring Florida and the federal government to shut down and dismantle a controversial immigration detention facility built in the Everglades, widely referred to as “Alligator Alcatraz.”

On Thursday, the Eleventh US Circuit Court of Appeals granted requests from the State of Florida and the US Department of Homeland Security to stay a district court’s preliminary injunction that would have forced the site to wind down operations within 60 days. A preliminary injunction is a temporary order put in place until a court can make a final decision in a case.

“After careful consideration, we grant the defendants’ motions and we stay the preliminary injunction and the underlying case itself pending appeal,” ruled the three appellate judges in the order.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier called this a “victory against an activist judge” in a social media post.

“The 11th Circuit not only blocked Judge (Kathleen) Williams’ order to close Alligator Alcatraz, but they blocked her from proceeding with the case until the appeal is complete. A win for Florida and President Trump’s agenda!”

CNN reached out to the Friends of the Everglades and other plaintiffs in the environmental lawsuit at the center of this appeal for comment. The organization says it is reviewing the order.

