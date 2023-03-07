A 16-year-old is charged with transmitting child pornography

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — This morning the Marco Island Police and Collier County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on a Marco Island resident.

An investigation was launched after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip alleged a Marco Island resident was in possession and distributing child pornography.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of a 16-year-old who was then transported to the Naples jail center.

The 16-year-old has been charged with 5 counts of transmitting child pornography and 1 count of promoting child pornography.