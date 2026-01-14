15-year-old Naples High student charged with having drugs, weapons on campus

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office arrested a 15-year-old Naples High School student after deputies said they discovered weapons and suspected drugs in his backpack on Wednesday.

Deputies got a tip that the student had brought drugs to school. During their investigation, deputies said they found suspected marijuana in the student's backpack. That same search, they said, revealed a box cutter with a large razor blade and another straight-edge razor in his possession.

The student was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, possession of narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies said no threat was made and they believe there was no danger to the school during the incident.

Officials encourage anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious to call 911.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.