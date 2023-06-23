City of St. Pete gearing up for Florida's largest pride parade

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The city of St. Pete is gearing up to host the state's largest pride parade on Saturday.

The parade stretches from the Dali Museum to Vinoy Park. Organizers are expecting about 300,000 people to show up.

The pride festival kicks off Saturday at 2 p.m. The Trans March is at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Pride Parade at 6 p.m.

RELATED:



Dr. Byron-Calisch, who sits on the board of directors for St. Pete Pride, said this event is focused on joy. He said this year's celebration feels more important.

Last month Governor Desantis signed a bill that bans sexually explicit or drag performances in front of children.

ABC Action News asked Dr. Byron-Calisch if they had to make any changes to the parade in order to follow the law.

He said, “Luckily, most of the changes are under St. Pete local ordinances. So simply put, anything you can wear to the beach you can wear to pride, and that is for entertainers for people coming to watch across the board.”

He said they have been working closely with the city to ensure they stay within the laws. He said they reminded the performers that this is a family-friendly event.

The law says you can be fined or arrested if you allow children to go to an adult live performance with drag queens.

St. Pete Police Chief, Anthony Holloway, says that the law will be enforced this weekend.

He also said St. Pete PD is ramping up security for the big parade to ensure it is a safe event.

Click here for the parade route.