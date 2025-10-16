Two women arrested in Port Charlotte massage parlor prostitution sting

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says two women were arrested after soliciting sex with undercover deputies on Wednesday.

Deputies say members of the sheriff's office's narcotics unit received tips in reference to illegal prostitution at two Port Charlotte massage parlors.

Investigators say the deputies entered each business and requested a massage.

According to their report, the masseuse offered sex for additional money.

Yuling Zhang, 44 , is accused of soliciting sex with an undercover deputy while working at Magnolia Foot and Body Massage in Port Charlotte.

The investigation says there is no record of Zhang having a license to practice massage therapy.

She's charged with soliciting prostitution and operating a massage establishment without a license.

Deputies say Zhang is being held on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.

Additionally, Li Shen, 54, is also being accused of soliciting sex with an undercover deputy.

This incident, according to the sheriff's office, occurred at Magic Massage in Port Charlotte.

Shen was previously arrested and charged with prostitution in 2023 by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

Her license was revoked in June of this year due to her previous arrest, deputies say.

Shen's charged with use or attempted use of revoked massage license and an additional prostitution charge.

Her $1,000 bond has been posted.

