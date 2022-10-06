Watch Now
Two suspects arrested for burglary, causing harm to a police dog

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office investigation
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office investigation
Posted at 3:22 PM, Oct 06, 2022
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people yesterday on charges of Grand Theft, Residential Burglary, Resisting Arrest and Causing Bodily Harm to a Police Dog.

Deputies responded to the call around 7:30 p.m. after a witness saw the suspects at the scene of a Habitat for Humanity construction site.

The witness informed police that he had seen the suspects on the roof of the home, throwing materials into a pickup truck. He confronted the suspects but they then fled the scene.

CCSO contacted the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office K9 deputies, who began tracking the suspects from the scene. IRCSO later found the suspects hiding in a wooded lot.

After the suspects failed to obey several commands from the officers, a K9 was released and bit one of them on the leg. The second suspect then began kicking the K9 and was taken to the ground by a deputy.

The first suspect was identified as Odilio Miranda. The second suspect is a juvenile and is not being identified. They were both taken to the Charlotte County Jail.

