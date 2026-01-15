TikTok challenge at Charlotte County Walmart lands man in jail

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A TikTok challenge meant to entertain ended with a trip to jail for a local man this week, according to a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 13, deputies responded to a call at the Walmart store on S. McCall Road in Englewood after someone reported an after-hours incident.

When deputies arrived, they found a man still inside the store who was live-streaming his attempt to stay inside for 24 hours as part of a TikTok challenge.

He was later identified as Isaac Matthew Hurley, 19.

The sheriff’s office says Hurley entered the store after it had closed and was attempting to complete the challenge when deputies located him. He was also found with a phone charger that had been taken from store shelves.

Hurley was booked on burglary and theft charges. Deputies transported him to the Charlotte County Jail, where he later posted a $1,500 bond and was released.