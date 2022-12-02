Tampa Bay Rays not playing spring training games at Charlotte Sports Park in 2023

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays will not be playing spring training games at Charlotte Sports Park in 2023.

Following a joint assessment of the damage to Charlotte Sports Park caused by Hurricane Ian, Charlotte County, and the Tampa Bay Rays have determined there is not adequate time before spring training to begin to get the park in suitable condition to host games.

Charlotte County is supporting the Rays efforts to secure alternative accommodations for 2023 spring training.

County leaders released the following statement:

We are all disappointed for the residents of Charlotte County and the fans there. The community is in the thoughts and hearts of the Rays, and the team will continue to support recovery efforts. Charlotte County

The Rays and Charlotte County intend to develop a restoration plan for Charlotte Sports Park in the coming weeks.