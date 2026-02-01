Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SNOW IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA: Flurries fell overnight

Temperatures dropped to the upper 30s with wind gusts reaching 50 mph along the coast as neighbors captured the the flurries in the cold weather.
<b>Victoria Paschke</b>
Southwest Florida experiences snow flurries in winter blast
Posted
and last updated

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida woke up to a winter blast Sunday morning, complete with a rare sight in the area — snow flurries.

Check out this viewer video of snow falling in East Lehigh Acres:

Early Sunday morning on the coast, winds were strong on Nokomis Beach, where gusts reached as high as 50 mph along the coastline. A cold weather advisory was issued for coastal counties, including Charlotte County.

One Fox 4 viewer sent in this picture of an icicle hanging from her home in Lehigh Acres.

An icicle hanging from a home in Lehigh Acres during the cold weather on Sunday morning

Click here to see the snow falling in Bradenton:

And there were even flurries as far south as Cape Coral:

In Nokomis, temperatures dropped to the upper 30s, but with the strong overnight winds, it felt like the 20s. Just a couple minutes inland, snow flurries were falling — small but there was snow in Southwest Florida!

Neighbors captured the rare weather on camera. Linnette Ortiz in Fort Myers said she was in shock when she saw flurries around 7:30 Saturday night.

Fox 4 Community Correspondent Victoria Quevedo spent the overnight hours on the search for falling show. Click here to see what she found:

